NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. 3,317,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

