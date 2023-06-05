Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Nippon Accommodations Fund (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NIPPF opened at $4,603.29 on Friday. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a one year low of $4,603.29 and a one year high of $4,603.29.

