Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,703 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 1.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Noah by 1.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Stories

