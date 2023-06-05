Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Noah Stock Performance
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Stories
