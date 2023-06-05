Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JWN. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.69.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 262,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

