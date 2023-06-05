Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCA remained flat at $8.71 on Monday. 72,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

