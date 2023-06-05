Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.84

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 65105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $957.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

