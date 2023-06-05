Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JGH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

