Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.84. 2,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

