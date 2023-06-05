Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 203,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,726. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.