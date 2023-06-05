Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 371,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

