Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

