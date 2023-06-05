Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE SPXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
