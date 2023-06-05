Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SPXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

