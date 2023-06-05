Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

