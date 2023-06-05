NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.18. 17,229,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,597,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

