NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,863.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

NVR Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,700.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,212.87. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

