Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Stories

