Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0566 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $324.14 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.26 or 0.06965651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05444283 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,387,462.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

