Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $292.32 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $292.32 million and approximately $40.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.82 or 0.07071124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05561992 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,458,267.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

