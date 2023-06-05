Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.7 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

