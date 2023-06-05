Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.7 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.