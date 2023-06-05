Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $84.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

