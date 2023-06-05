OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.23 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $109.79 million and $9.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

