ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 755,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,066. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

