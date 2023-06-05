Orchid Price Hits $0.0661 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $755,646.84 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,037.04 or 1.00016070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06592516 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $756,048.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.