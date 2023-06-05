O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $57,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.52 on Monday, hitting $902.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,085. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $905.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $854.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

