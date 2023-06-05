O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,131,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $897.90. The stock had a trading volume of 207,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $905.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $854.82. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

