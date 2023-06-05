Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $82,918.55 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Up 12.6 %

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oscar Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

