Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.11

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 981472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

See Also

