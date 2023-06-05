Ossiam Acquires 38,816 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ossiam increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 198,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,997 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,281,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.9 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

NYSE BNS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 252,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

