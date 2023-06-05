Ossiam Buys 24,075 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ossiam increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE remained flat at $15.24 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,207,613. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

