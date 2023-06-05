Ossiam Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 224,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,484. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

