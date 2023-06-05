Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 94,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

