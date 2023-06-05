Ossiam Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $139.71. 86,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,855. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.