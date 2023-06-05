Ossiam Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ossiam raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2,022.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.90. 802,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

