Ossiam Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ossiam increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 469.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

CCI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,304. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

