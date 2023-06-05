Ossiam Sells 3,240 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,737. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $181.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

