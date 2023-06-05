Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.97. 1,996,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.