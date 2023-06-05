PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

