Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $70.03 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $70,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ES traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $70.86. 527,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

