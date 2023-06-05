Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $82.92 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,988 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $82,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 204,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 145,512 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,401,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.72. 729,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

