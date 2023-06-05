Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $108,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,653.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,630.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,394.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.