Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $151,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $799.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day moving average of $606.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

