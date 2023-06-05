Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,982,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

