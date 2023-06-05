Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 623,091 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 572.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $61,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 741,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,060. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.