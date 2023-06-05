Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.78. The company had a trading volume of 576,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.24. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

