Park National (NYSE:PRK) Shares Gap Down to $108.03

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

In other news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

