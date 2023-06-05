Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.