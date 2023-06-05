Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

