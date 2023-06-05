Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $30.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008075 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

