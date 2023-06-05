Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating restated by 3M in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 2,547,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.