Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.66% of Penske Automotive Group worth $53,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 149,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PAG stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.87. 131,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

